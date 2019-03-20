News
PREVIOUS|

Netflix shows off trailer for Stranger Things season 3

"One summer can change everything"

Mar 20, 2019

12:00 PM EDT

0 comments

Netflix has shared the first trailer for Stranger Things season three.

The trailer starts off light-hearted with the main characters playing a trick on Gatten Matarazzo who plays Dustin Henderson.

As light-hearted as the trailer begins, it proceeds to get darker and we eventually see a gross-looking inter-dimensional monster.

The two-and-a-half minute trailer reacquaints watchers with the show’s characters, including Joyce Byers, Jim Hopper, Eleven, Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair, season two’s Maxine Mayfield and her older stepbrother, Billy Hargrove.

Like the teaser Netflix shared on December 31st, the YouTube description for the trailer reads, “One summer can change everything.”

Season three of Stranger Things is coming to Netflix on July 4th.

Related Articles

News

Mar 19, 2019

8:33 PM EDT

Netflix temporarily stops offering free trials in Canada

News

Jan 25, 2019

7:09 AM EDT

Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in February

News

Mar 19, 2019

1:06 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in April 2019

News

Mar 18, 2019

11:46 PM EDT

Netflix confirms it isn’t partnering with Apple’s upcoming streaming service

Comments