Netflix shows off trailer for Stranger Things season 3

Netflix has shared the first trailer for Stranger Things season three.
The trailer starts off light-hearted with the main characters playing a trick on Gatten Matarazzo who plays Dustin Henderson.
As light-hearted as the trailer begins, it proceeds to get darker and we eventually see a gross-looking inter-dimensional monster.
The two-and-a-half minute trailer reacquaints watchers with the show’s characters, including Joyce Byers, Jim Hopper, Eleven, Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair, season two’s Maxine Mayfield and her older stepbrother, Billy Hargrove.
Like the teaser Netflix shared on December 31st, the YouTube description for the trailer reads, “One summer can change everything.”
Season three of Stranger Things is coming to Netflix on July 4th.
