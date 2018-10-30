Sonos announces five new colours for the Sonos One speaker

The multi-room audio pioneer Sonos is releasing the Sonos One speaker in five new colours
The products are part of a collaboration with Denmark-based design firm Hay. Hay makes home products that use a wide range of colours and styles. The names of the new colours are ‘Forest Green,’ ‘Pale Yellow,’ ‘Soft Pink,’ ‘Light Grey’ and ‘Vibrant Red.’
“At HAY, no two products are the same. I believe each object has its own set of colours: a chair, a toothbrush, or a piece of porcelain can’t have the same colours, yet they can still complement each other. For the Sonos range, we were inspired by our daily home life. We wanted to create colours that were for everyone.” said Mette Hay, co-founder of Hay in a Sonos press release.
The speaker company’s main product line is currently only available in white or black, so a pop of colour could go a long way in getting some new customers excited about Sonos’ products.
The audio company is even holding a ‘Sound of Colour’ live stream event with popular musicians like Erykah Badu, Mac DeMarco, Stephen O’ Malley and more on November 5th. Fans can watch the performances on Sonos.com.
The speakers are going on sale on November 5th on Sonos and Hay’s websites for $279 CAD.
Comments