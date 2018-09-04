OnePlus teases mysterious January 15 announcement

A new teaser image suggests Chinese device manufacturer OnePlus may have a major announcement planned for early next year.
The teaser, uploaded to Chinese social network platform Weibo, depicts a OnePlus 6 smartphone with its calendar app set to January 15th, 2019.
The image has sparked speculation OnePlus might announce the OnePlus 6T in January 2019, rather than October or November 2018, as previously rumoured.
Alternatively, the teaser could point to a Chinese market-specific announcement.
Traditionally, OnePlus has issued T-letter updates in the same calendar year that a new generation of smartphone is released. For example the company unveiled the OnePlus 5 on June 20th, 2017, and then followed up with the OnePlus 5T five months later on November 21st.
Whenever it comes out, the OnePlus 6T is expected to feature Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 855 chipset, in addition to 5G support. There are also strong indications that T-Mobile in the U.S. plans to carry the smartphone.
Source: Weibo Via: Pocket-lint
