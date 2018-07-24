News
Amazon Prime Video is getting Dolby Atmos content at the end of August

Jack Ryan is bringing Dolby Atmos to Amazon's video platform

Jul 24, 2018

8:04 PM EDT

Amazon’s video streaming hardware launched with support for Dolby Atmos’ audio technology and now the company is adding content to Prime Video to take advantage of it.

Amazon’s video streaming service is adding Dolby Atmos on August 31st when it launches Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

Dolby Atmos is a type of surround sound technology that is considered on the cutting edge of home audio quality. To use this new audio tech users need a speaker setup the recent audio standard, such as Vizio’s new sound bar or other more recent  audio devices.

Atmos works by bouncing sounds off of the ceiling as well as towards the user in order to create a more three-dimensional audio effect. Amazon’s Fire TV 4K that released in 2017 had support for Dolby Atmos right at launch, but it was missing Atmos equipped content.

Amazon’s new showJack Ryan is the first Amazon program to support the modern audio.

It will be interesting to see if Amazon starts releasing most of their original content with support for Atmos.

Source: Dolby, CordCutters

