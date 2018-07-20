Google Earth’s Measure Tool is now available on iOS

Google Earth on iOS has received an interesting new update that lets iOS users measure distances in the app.
Announced in a blog post by iOS engineer, Nate Schmitz, this new feature comes a month after the same update on Chrome and Android.
To use the measuring feature on iOS, make sure the Google Earth app on your device is up-to-date via the App store. Then, long-press the map or open the overflow menu to access the tool. The app allows users to measure distances anywhere on the planet.
There are many ways of using the measuring app. Google suggests it’s a useful tool for teachers or people looking to move, however, it can also just be used for fun.
To download Google Earth on iOS, click here.
Source: Medium.com
