Garmin has announced the Vivofit 4 activity tracker, complete with an always-on colour display and a battery that promises one full year of life.
The small wearable works independently as a fitness tracker, offering step goals based on the user’s current activity rates, and can also be paired with a smartphone to gain features like sleep tracking and Find My Phone.
The Vivofit 4 is available immediately via Amazon.com for $79.99 USD, but Canadian availability and pricing are as yet unknown.
Colour variants include white, limegreen speckled, black, speckled merlot and speckled navy. The individual accessory bands are available in the U.S. for a suggested retail price of $19.99 USD.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Garmin for further details.
Source: Garmin
