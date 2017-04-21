Samsung’s latest smartphones, the Galaxy S8 and S8+, are now available in Canada.
The devices are offered in midnight black and orchid grey and come with 64 GB storage capacity.
Below are a list of carriers offering the S8 and S8+, as well as their respective prices:
Bell
The S8 starts at $249.99 on a two year term, with a minimum requirement of 5GB ($50/month) of data per account plus a minimum of $75/month per user. On a two year term for $489.99, it requires a minimum of 500MB ($20/month) of data per account plus a minimum of $60/month per user.
It’s $1034.99 to purchase the S8 with no term.
The S8+ starts at $319.99 on a two year term with a minimum requirement of 5GB ($50/month) of data per account plus a minimum of $75 per month per user. On a two year term for $559.99, it requires a minimum of 500MB ($20/month) of data per account plus a minimum of $60/month per user.
It’s $1114.99 to purchase the phone with no term.
Fido
For the S8, two-year term pricing is $489 on select plans, with no-term pricing set at $1,035.
For the S8+, pricing is $559 on select two-year terms and $1,115 with no term.
Freedom Mobile
Prices start at $59 with $35/month MyTab Boost.
Alternatively, it will cost $299 with $25/month MyTab Boost, $539 with $15/month MyTab Boot and $779 with $5/month MyTab Boost.
Without the MyTab Bonus, these prices are $100 higher. To be eligible for the Bonus, you’ll need to select plans that start at $40/month.
The phone costs $999 outright.
Koodo
With a Tab Large, you’ll pay $490 upfront, with $504.00 going on your Tab.
A $21 Tab charge will be incurred monthly for two years, and then you’ll only pay the charge of your monthly plan. Plans start from $69/month.On a Tab Medium, you’ll pay $634 upfront, with the remaining $360.00 going on your Tab.
A Tab charge will be incurred monthly for two years, and then you’ll only pay the charge of your monthly plan. Plans start from $40/month.
On a Tab Small, you’ll pay $754 upfront, with the remaining $240.00 going on your Tab.
A $10 Tab charge will be incurred monthly for two years, and then you’ll only pay the charge of your monthly plan. Plans start from $30/month.
The S8+ prices start at $560 for the phone upfront, with $504.00 on your Tab. A $21 Tab charge will be incurred monthly for two years, and then you’ll only pay the charge of your monthly plan. Plans start from $69/month.
Rogers
For the S8, pricing is $249 down on select two-year terms; on no term, it’s $1035.
For the S8+, it will cost you $319 for select two-year terms and$1,115 outright.
SaskTel
For the S8, pricing is $249.99 on a two-year voice and data term under Plus Pricing and $449.99 on a two-year voice and data term.
For the S8+, it’s $319.99 on a two-year voice and data term under Plus Pricing and $519.99 on a two-year voice and data term.
Telus
The next option is $490 for two year plans starting at
For the S8+, it’s $
Videotron
Prices start at $279.95 on a monthly plan of $89.95 for 24 months.
Note: Videotron is only available in Quebec
Virgin
For the S8, prices start at $489.99 on a two-year Platinum plan of $90/month.
The S8+ isn’t listed on Virgin’s web site.
For information of the specs, performance and features of S8 and S8+, check out MobileSyrup written review.
