News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ are now available in Canada

Apr 21, 2017

8:29 AM EDT

0 comments

Samsung galaxy S8

Samsung’s latest smartphones, the Galaxy S8 and S8+, are now available in Canada.

The devices are offered in midnight black and orchid grey and come with 64 GB storage capacity.


Below are a list of carriers offering the S8 and S8+, as well as their respective prices:

Bell

The S8 starts at $249.99 on a two year term, with a minimum requirement of 5GB ($50/month) of data per account plus a minimum of $75/month per user. On a two year term for $489.99, it requires a minimum of 500MB ($20/month) of data per account plus a minimum of $60/month per user.

It’s $1034.99 to purchase the S8 with no term.

The S8+ starts at $319.99 on a two year term with a minimum requirement of 5GB ($50/month) of data per account plus a minimum of $75 per month per user. On a two year term for $559.99, it requires a minimum of 500MB ($20/month) of data per account plus a minimum of $60/month per user.

It’s $1114.99 to purchase the phone with no term.

More details can be found here.

Fido 

For the S8, two-year term pricing is $489 on select plans, with no-term pricing set at $1,035.

For the S8+, pricing is $559 on select two-year terms and $1,115 with no term.

More details can be found here.

Freedom Mobile 

Prices start at $59 with $35/month MyTab Boost.

Alternatively, it will cost $299 with $25/month MyTab Boost, $539 with $15/month MyTab Boot and $779 with $5/month MyTab Boost.

Without the MyTab Bonus, these prices are $100 higher. To be eligible for the Bonus, you’ll need to select plans that start at $40/month.

The phone costs $999 outright.

More details can be found here.

Koodo

With a Tab Large, you’ll pay $490 upfront, with $504.00 going on your Tab.

A $21 Tab charge will be incurred monthly for two years, and then you’ll only pay the charge of your monthly plan. Plans start from $69/month.On a Tab Medium, you’ll pay $634 upfront, with the remaining $360.00 going on your Tab.

A Tab charge will be incurred monthly for two years, and then you’ll only pay the charge of your monthly plan. Plans start from $40/month.

On a Tab Small, you’ll pay $754 upfront, with the remaining $240.00 going on your Tab.

A $10 Tab charge will be incurred monthly for two years, and then you’ll only pay the charge of your monthly plan. Plans start from $30/month.

The S8+ prices start at $560 for the phone upfront, with $504.00 on your Tab. A $21 Tab charge will be incurred monthly for two years, and then you’ll only pay the charge of your monthly plan. Plans start from $69/month.

More details can be found here.

Rogers

For the S8, pricing is $249 down on select two-year terms; on no term, it’s $1035.

For the S8+, it will cost you $319 for select two-year terms and$1,115 outright.

More details can be found here.

SaskTel

For the S8, pricing is $249.99 on a two-year voice and data term under Plus Pricing and $449.99 on a two-year voice and data term.

For the S8+, it’s $319.99 on a two-year voice and data term under Plus Pricing and $519.99 on a two-year voice and data term.
More details can be found here.

Telus

The S8 costs $25o for two year plans starting at $90/month.

The next option is $490 for two year plans starting at $80/month.

For the S8+, it’s $320 for two year plans starting at $90/month.

It will cost $560 for two year plans starting at $80/month. 

More details can be found here.

Videotron 

Prices start at $279.95 on a monthly plan of $89.95 for 24 months.

More details can be found here.

Note: Videotron is only available in Quebec

Virgin

For the S8, prices start at $489.99 on a two-year Platinum plan of $90/month.

The S8+ isn’t listed on Virgin’s web site.

More details can be found here.

For information of the specs, performance and features of S8 and S8+, check out MobileSyrup written review.

Related Articles

Reviews

Apr 18, 2017

11:02 AM EDT

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ Review: Slim-bezelled powerhouse

Features

Apr 18, 2017

6:38 PM EDT

A look at Spigen’s line of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ cases

News

Apr 19, 2017

11:52 AM EDT

Galaxy Note 8 rumoured to feature dual-camera and 6.4-inch display

News

Apr 20, 2017

9:28 AM EDT

Bell rolls out support for Quad Band LTE

Comments