Tesla enters fourth week of layoffs

The most recent round of Tesla layoffs is hitting different segments of the company, including people in the engineering and software services departments.

Business Insider reported that at least seven Tesla employees have recently posted about being laid off, adding to the 500-person EV charging department.

An email from Tesla to its employees obtained by Electrek in mid-April claims that Tesla is aiming to lay off at least 14,000 people, or 10 percent of its workforce. A newer report from Bloomberg claims that Musk has said he’s aiming to lay off more than 20 percent of the company.

These layoffs come as Tesla’s sales and profits are dropping compared to the highs from a year ago. Musk is looking to get Tesla back in the spotlight when it reveals a new autonomous vehicle this summer and promises (again) to bring an affordable model to market.

