CMF by Nothing: A new sub-brand for ‘clean, trusted, and affordable’ devices

Less than three years after founding Nothing, Carl Pei has his eyes set on a new sub-brand called CMF that will operate under his electronics company.

The name stands for Color, Material, and Finish, a design approach that aims to make better design more accessible to everyone at an affordable price.

Pei shared the news during the company’s Q2 2023 Community Update. The sub-brand will launch two products later this year: a pair of earbuds and a smartwatch. More details regarding the products are set to be revealed in the coming months.

While Nothing will focus on innovating with the latest technology and premium design, CMF will focus on clean design, trusted quality, and affordable pricing. Pei also notes that CMF will be run by a separate team under Nothing, which means the latter’s quality and development won’t be compromised.

Pei is no stranger to creating sub-brands that offer value for money. He was instrumental in launching the Nord sub-brand at OnePlus, which is now synonymous with the company.

It is currently unclear if CMF will be a global brand and, if so, whether its products would be available in Canada.

