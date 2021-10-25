‘Samsung Week’ discounts several wearables, smartphones, TVs and more

Samsung is currently running a ‘Samsung Week’ event with promotions and discounts on several of its smartphones, TVs, tablets and more.
Check out the deals below:
Smartphones
- Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition: $1,399.99 or $38.89 per month for 36 months (Get a $150 promotional credit, in addition to a credit for the trade-in value of your old smartphone + Free Samsung Care+ plan for one year)
- Galaxy A32 5G: $369.99
- Galaxy A52 5G: $559.99
- Galaxy Z Fold3 5G: $2,269.99 or $63.06 per month for 36 months (Get a bonus Samsung Care+ Plan with the purchase of Galaxy Z Fold3 5G)
- Galaxy S21 5G: $979.99 or $27.22 per month for 36 months (Get 50 percent off on Samsung Care+ with purchase of eligible Galaxy S21)
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: $1,419.99 or $39.44 per month for 36 months
Find all smartphone deals here.
Tablets
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE WIFI: $479.99 or $13.33 per month for 36 months
- Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi: $889.99 or $24.72 per month for 36 months
- Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi: $769 or $21.39 per month for 36 months
- Galaxy Tab A7 WiFi: $329 or $9.17 per month for 36 months
Find all tablet deals here.
Monitors
- 43-inch Smart Monitor With Smart TV Apps and 4K resolution: $599.99 (regularly $699.99)
- 24-inch Smart Monitor With Smart TV Apps: $249.99 (regularly $269.99)
- 32-inch Smart Monitor with Mobile Connectivity: $299.99 (regularly $399.99)
- 32-inch Smart Monitor with Mobile Connectivity and UHD resolution: $399.99 (regularly $499.99)
TVs
- Q60T QLED Smart 4K TV (2020): $2,299.99 (regularly $2,899.99)
- AU8200 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV (2021): $1,599.99 (regularly $2,099.99)
- 85-inch 2021 Q72A QLED 4K Smart TV: $3,399.99 (regularly $4,099.99)
- 75-inch 2021 QN88A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV: $3,599.99 (regularly $4,399.99)
- 86-inch TU9010 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV 2021: $2,799.99 (regularly $3,299.99)
Wearables
- Galaxy Watch4 LTE (44mm): $399.99 (regularly $439.99)
- Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth (44mm): $319.99 (regularly $369.99)
- Galaxy Watch4 LTE (40mm): $349.99 (regularly $399.99)
- Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth (40mm): $279.99 (regularly $329.99)
- Galaxy Buds Pro: $199.99 (regularly $264.99)
- Galaxy Buds Live: $149.99 (regularly $199.99)
The Samsung Week sale deals end on November 1st. Find more information about the sale here.
