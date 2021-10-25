fbpx
‘Samsung Week’ discounts several wearables, smartphones, TVs and more

The Samsung Week sale deals end on November 1st

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Oct 25, 20218:01 PM EDT
Samsung is currently running a ‘Samsung Week’ event with promotions and discounts on several of its smartphones, TVs, tablets and more.

Check out the deals below:

Smartphones

  • Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition: $1,399.99 or $38.89 per month for 36 months (Get a $150 promotional credit, in addition to a credit for the trade-in value of your old smartphone + Free Samsung Care+ plan for one year)
  • Galaxy A32 5G: $369.99
  • Galaxy A52 5G: $559.99
  • Galaxy Z Fold3 5G: $2,269.99 or $63.06 per month for 36 months (Get a bonus Samsung Care+ Plan with the purchase of Galaxy Z Fold3 5G)
  • Galaxy S21 5G: $979.99 or $27.22 per month for 36 months (Get 50 percent off on Samsung Care+ with purchase of eligible Galaxy S21)
  • Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: $1,419.99 or $39.44 per month for 36 months

Tablets

Monitors

TVs

Wearables

The Samsung Week sale deals end on November 1st. Find more information about the sale here.

