Sony to launch PlayStation VR2 PC adapter in August

Sony will release an official PC adapter for the PlayStation VR2 on August 7th.

The announcement comes just a week after a Korean filing confirmed the existence of such a product and Sony’s public plans to expand PS VR2 support to PC sometime this year.

With the adapter, players will be able to access the thousands of games in Steam’s VR library, including the likes of Half-Life: Alyx, Fallout 4 VR, VR Chat and Phasmophobia. Sony notes that some key features, like “HDR, headset feedback, eye tracking, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback (other than rumble),” are not available when playing on PC as the headset was made “from the ground up” for PS5. That said, 4K visuals (2000 x 2040 per eye), 110-degree field of view, finger touch detection, and see-through view, foveated rendering (without eye tracking) and 3D Audio in supported games will be available on PC.

The adapter will be sold for $59.99 USD (about $80 CAD). MobileSyrup has reached out to PlayStation for exact Canadian pricing and will update this story once a response has been received. Additionally, players will need a DisplayPort 1.4 cable (sold separately), a Steam account and a PC that meets the following minimum requirements:

Operating system — Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit

Processor — Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2 or later architecture is required)

RAM/memory — 8 GB or more

GPU/graphics card — Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 or later (Turing or later architecture is required)-NVIDIA RTX series-AMD Radeon RX 5500XT or later / AMD Radeon RX 6500XT or later

DisplayPort — DisplayPort 1.4 (must have a standard DisplayPort or Mini DisplayPort output port)

USB Direct connection only

Bluetooth 4.0 or later

Once you meet those requirements, you can connect the headset to your PC with the PC adapter and DisplayPort cable. From there, you’ll have to download both the PlayStation VR2 and Steam VR apps from Steam, which will allow you to complete the setup on your PC.

“While the most immersive way to experience PS VR2 gaming remains on PS5, we hope players will enjoy the ability to play an expanded lineup of VR games on PC using the same headset,” writes Sony, no doubt hoping that the PC support will help alleviate seemingly weak sales of the PS VR2.

It’s worth noting that the PS VR2 is currently $120 off in Canada as part of PlayStation’s big Days of Play promotion. You have until June 12th to take advantage of those deals.

Source: PlayStation