Google seems to be working on a Spotify extension for Gemini

Google’s Gemini chatbot — not to be confused with the Gemini large language model (LLM) that powers the chatbot — could soon get Spotify integration via a new extension.

Gemini extensions allow the chatbot to hook into other services and pull relevant information to answer queries. So far, the extensions available are for Google’s services, like Gmail, Maps, YouTube and, more recently, YouTube Music. But Android Authority reports that Google appears to be working on a Spotify extension for Gemini.

The details come from a teardown of the Google app’s APK file. APK teardowns allow people to get a peak at the code and potentially find work on upcoming features, though it’s important to remember that features found in APK teardowns might be misinterpreted, look different at launch, or possibly never ship to users.

With that said, Google app version 15.22.29.29.arm64 contained strings of code referencing Spotify in relation to ‘Robin.’ Robin is Google’s internal codename for Gemini, according to Android Authority. The code appears related to text that Gemini will display to users, with one asking users to sign into Spotify and another saying, “Starting to play on Spotify,” suggesting it’s a confirmation message users receive after asking Gemini to play music on the service.

Although the code snippets don’t offer much insight into how the Spotify extension will work, chances are it’ll be similar to the YouTube Music extension, which can find and play music.

Though the Spotify extension isn’t available yet, Gemini users can access all the other available extensions by heading to the Gemini app or website > Settings > Extensions. From there, users can toggle which extensions they want to use.

Source: Android Authority