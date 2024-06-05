fbpx
Virgin removes $39/40GB plan just days after adding it

The 20GB plan also lost its $5/mo credit, bringing the price back to $39

Jonathan Lamont
Jun 5, 20243:24 PM EDT 0 comments

Bell’s Virgin Plus added a $39/40GB 4G plan on May 31st, and just a few days later, the plan has been removed.

As of June 5th, Virgin’s website no longer lists the $39/40GB plan. The $39/20GB 4G plan remains but it no longer has the $5/mo credit that lowered the price to $34.

At the time of publication, Fido and Koodo both still offered $34/20GB and $39/40GB plans. Notably, Fido added its $39/40GB plan in response to Virgin’s offer.

You can check out Virgin’s plans here.

