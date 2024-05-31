New on Amazon Prime Video Canada: June 2024

Amazon has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are coming to its Prime Video service in June.

Highlights include the fourth season of The Boys, the I Am Celine Dion documentary and Ethan Coen’s Drive-Away Dolls.

June 1st

Savage Salvation [Exclusive Content]

Dolapo Douglas [Exclusive Content]

Oldest Bride’s Maid [Exclusive Content]

Atunwa [Exclusive Content]

Joint Venture [Exclusive Content]

A Kind of Madness [Exclusive Content]

Omugo Mefa [Exclusive Content]

The Pink Panther 2

Chicago PD (Seasons 7-9)

Chicago Med (Seasons 5-7)

Chicago Fire (Seasons 8-10)

American Ninja

Agent Cody Banks

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London

Lego Ninjago The Island & Seabound (Season 3)

The Pink Panther

The Return of The Pink Panther

Curse of the Pink Panther

Revenge of the Pink Panther

Son of the Pink Panther

Trail of the Pink Panther

The Pink Panther Strikes Again

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation

Lego Ninjago Dragons Rising (Seasons 1-2)

Lego Ninjago: Prime Empire (Season 2)

Lego Ninjago Crystalized (Season 4)

Manhattan

Thief

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hot Tub Time Machine 2

The Night of the Hunter

The Mechanic

The Decameron

June 2nd

Best of Enemies

June 3rd

Origin

June 4th

Along Came Polly

Bee Movie

Cowboys & Aliens

Maidaan

Marlon Wayans: Good Grief [Amazon Original]

June 6th

Dinda [Exclusive Content]

WNBA: Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics

June 7th

Beyond the Veil (Season 2) [Exclusive Content]

King Kong

Mothers’ Instict [Amazon Original]

June 8th

Lisa Frankenstein

NWSL: NWSL: San Diego Wave FC v Orlando Pride

One 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga

June 10th

I.S.S.

June 11th

Back on the Strip [Exclusive Content]

The Bone Collector

Chicken Run

Flushed Away

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

June 12th

Melting Me Softly

June 13th

The Boys (Season 4, three-episode premiere) [Amazon Original]

1122 [Exclusive Content]

June 14th

Demon Within

Morangos Com Acucar A (Season 1) [Exclusive Content]

Morangos Com Acucar B (Season 2) [Exclusive Content]

Morangos Com Acucar (Season 3) [Exclusive Content]

Mr. and Mrs. Chapter 2

WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury

June 15th

The Legend of Inikpi [Exclusive Content]

Love in Design

Love, Of Course

Love and Sunshine

NWSL: NWSL: Kansas City Current v Chicago Red Stars

The Perfect Catch

Sailing into Love

June 18th

Ferrari [Exclusive Content]

Power of the Dream [Amazon Original]

June 19th

Mouse

June 20th

Federer: Twelve Final Days [Amazon Original]

Les Infallibles [Amazon Oriignal]

WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty

June 21st

Dil Dosti Dilemma [Exclusive Content]

Firma Aqui [Exclusive Content]

In the Land Of Saints And Sinners [Amazon Original]

June 22nd

Drive-Away Dolls

NWSL: NWSL: Orlando Pride v Utah Royals

June 25th

I Am Celine Dion [Amazon Original]

The Interpreter

Non-Stop

Notting Hill

June 27th

My Lady Jane [Amazon Original]

WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky

June 28th

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm

June 29th

Lego Friends The Next Chapter (Season 2)

Midsommar

NWSL: NWSL: Kansas City Current v Houston Dash

Ram

Prime Video Channels

Prime Video Channels allow Prime customers to subscribe to additional TV and movie channels through Prime Video to access extra content available from those sources. Below are some feature titles coming to Prime Video Channels in June:

Mayor of Kingstown — Season 3 (Paramount+ on June 2nd)

Below Deck: Mediterranean — Season 9 (Hayu on June 3rd)

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up — Season 1 (StackTV on June 7th)

Power Book II: Ghost — Season 4 (Starz on June 7th)

Call the Midwife — Season 13 (BritBox on June 11th)

Alone Season 11 (StackTV on June 14th)

House of the Dragon — Season 2 (Crave on June 16th)

Madame Web (Crave on June 28th)

What’s leaving Prime Video in June

June 6th

Fear The Walking Dead (Seasons 1-5)

Trolls

June 8th

Creed III

June 10th

The Terror (Seasons 1-2)

June 13th

The Good Fight (Seasons 2-3)

June 22nd

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Seasons 14-20)

June 30th

Atomic Blonde

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies

Dawson’s Creek (Seasons 1-6)

Death Wish II

Death Wish 3

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown

Death Wish V: The Face of Death

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Some Like It Hot

Throw Momma from the Train

Valkyrie

Pride Month

To coincide with Pride Month, Prime Video Canada says it will donate all proceeds from select 2SLGBTQI+ movies to the Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity as part of its ‘Watch To Give Back’ program. Titles included in this campaign as follows: A Fantastic Woman, Across The Universe, All of Us Strangers, Battle of the Sexes, Birds of Prey, Bohemian Rhapsody, Bros, Close, Dicks: The Musical, Moonlight, Next Goal Wins, Philadelphia, Portrait Of A Lady On Fire, Problemista, Rent, Something You Said Last Night, and The Color Purple (2023).

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year. An additional $2.99/month fee is required to remove ads.

Find out what came to Prime Video Canada in May here.

Image credit: Prime Video