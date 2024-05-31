New on Amazon Prime Video Canada: June 2024

Amazon has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are coming to its Prime Video service in June.
Highlights include the fourth season of The Boys, the I Am Celine Dion documentary and Ethan Coen’s Drive-Away Dolls.
June 1st
- Savage Salvation [Exclusive Content]
- Dolapo Douglas [Exclusive Content]
- Oldest Bride’s Maid [Exclusive Content]
- Atunwa [Exclusive Content]
- Joint Venture [Exclusive Content]
- A Kind of Madness [Exclusive Content]
- Omugo Mefa [Exclusive Content]
- The Pink Panther 2
- Chicago PD (Seasons 7-9)
- Chicago Med (Seasons 5-7)
- Chicago Fire (Seasons 8-10)
- American Ninja
- Agent Cody Banks
- Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
- Lego Ninjago The Island & Seabound (Season 3)
- The Pink Panther
- The Return of The Pink Panther
- Curse of the Pink Panther
- Revenge of the Pink Panther
- Son of the Pink Panther
- Trail of the Pink Panther
- The Pink Panther Strikes Again
- American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
- American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
- American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
- Lego Ninjago Dragons Rising (Seasons 1-2)
- Lego Ninjago: Prime Empire (Season 2)
- Lego Ninjago Crystalized (Season 4)
- Manhattan
- Thief
- Hot Tub Time Machine
- Hot Tub Time Machine 2
- The Night of the Hunter
- The Mechanic
- The Decameron
June 2nd
- Best of Enemies
June 3rd
- Origin
June 4th
- Along Came Polly
- Bee Movie
- Cowboys & Aliens
- Maidaan
- Marlon Wayans: Good Grief [Amazon Original]
June 6th
- Dinda [Exclusive Content]
- WNBA: Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics
June 7th
- Beyond the Veil (Season 2) [Exclusive Content]
- King Kong
- Mothers’ Instict [Amazon Original]
June 8th
- Lisa Frankenstein
- NWSL: NWSL: San Diego Wave FC v Orlando Pride
- One 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga
June 10th
- I.S.S.
June 11th
- Back on the Strip [Exclusive Content]
- The Bone Collector
- Chicken Run
- Flushed Away
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
June 12th
- Melting Me Softly
June 13th
- The Boys (Season 4, three-episode premiere) [Amazon Original]
- 1122 [Exclusive Content]
June 14th
- Demon Within
- Morangos Com Acucar A (Season 1) [Exclusive Content]
- Morangos Com Acucar B (Season 2) [Exclusive Content]
- Morangos Com Acucar (Season 3) [Exclusive Content]
- Mr. and Mrs. Chapter 2
- WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury
June 15th
- The Legend of Inikpi [Exclusive Content]
- Love in Design
- Love, Of Course
- Love and Sunshine
- NWSL: NWSL: Kansas City Current v Chicago Red Stars
- The Perfect Catch
- Sailing into Love
June 18th
- Ferrari [Exclusive Content]
- Power of the Dream [Amazon Original]
June 19th
- Mouse
June 20th
- Federer: Twelve Final Days [Amazon Original]
- Les Infallibles [Amazon Oriignal]
- WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty
June 21st
- Dil Dosti Dilemma [Exclusive Content]
- Firma Aqui [Exclusive Content]
- In the Land Of Saints And Sinners [Amazon Original]
June 22nd
- Drive-Away Dolls
- NWSL: NWSL: Orlando Pride v Utah Royals
June 25th
- I Am Celine Dion [Amazon Original]
- The Interpreter
- Non-Stop
- Notting Hill
June 27th
- My Lady Jane [Amazon Original]
- WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky
June 28th
- WNBA: Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm
June 29th
- Lego Friends The Next Chapter (Season 2)
- Midsommar
- NWSL: NWSL: Kansas City Current v Houston Dash
- Ram
Prime Video Channels
Prime Video Channels allow Prime customers to subscribe to additional TV and movie channels through Prime Video to access extra content available from those sources. Below are some feature titles coming to Prime Video Channels in June:
- Mayor of Kingstown — Season 3 (Paramount+ on June 2nd)
- Below Deck: Mediterranean — Season 9 (Hayu on June 3rd)
- Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up — Season 1 (StackTV on June 7th)
- Power Book II: Ghost — Season 4 (Starz on June 7th)
- Call the Midwife — Season 13 (BritBox on June 11th)
- Alone Season 11 (StackTV on June 14th)
- House of the Dragon — Season 2 (Crave on June 16th)
- Madame Web (Crave on June 28th)
What’s leaving Prime Video in June
June 6th
Fear The Walking Dead (Seasons 1-5)
Trolls
June 8th
Creed III
June 10th
The Terror (Seasons 1-2)
June 13th
The Good Fight (Seasons 2-3)
June 22nd
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Seasons 14-20)
June 30th
- Atomic Blonde
- Bodies, Bodies, Bodies
- Dawson’s Creek (Seasons 1-6)
- Death Wish II
- Death Wish 3
- Death Wish 4: The Crackdown
- Death Wish V: The Face of Death
- Robocop (1987)
- Robocop (2014)
- Robocop 2
- Robocop 3
- Some Like It Hot
- Throw Momma from the Train
- Valkyrie
Pride Month
To coincide with Pride Month, Prime Video Canada says it will donate all proceeds from select 2SLGBTQI+ movies to the Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity as part of its ‘Watch To Give Back’ program. Titles included in this campaign as follows: A Fantastic Woman, Across The Universe, All of Us Strangers, Battle of the Sexes, Birds of Prey, Bohemian Rhapsody, Bros, Close, Dicks: The Musical, Moonlight, Next Goal Wins, Philadelphia, Portrait Of A Lady On Fire, Problemista, Rent, Something You Said Last Night, and The Color Purple (2023).
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year. An additional $2.99/month fee is required to remove ads.
Image credit: Prime Video
