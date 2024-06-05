Behaviour Interactive laying off up to 95 employees, 70 in Montreal

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive announced another roud of layoffs that will see the company dismiss as many as 95 employees. 70 of this employees are based in Behaviour’s home city of Montreal.

The layoffs follow a previous round of 45 job cuts in January that reportedly impacted the Montreal headquarters, but the publisher didn’t confirm whether that was the case.

In a press release, Behaviour said it had to renew its focus on “historical strengths” due to “unprecedented competition” in the gaming industry. That means Behaviour will focus on horror games and “explore the possibilities of location-based entertainment,” though it’s not clear what that actually means.

Behaviour said it’s laying off people to “pursue this clarified vision” but also said that the layoffs won’t impact its service business or Dead by Daylight development.

Dead by Daylight’s success allowed Behaviour to grow its numbers from 575 employees to 1,300 over the last five years.

The Behaviour layoffs add to the still-growing number of game layoffs in 2024. 2024 layoffs total an estimated 10,300, closing in on the 10,500 layoffs in 2023.

Header image credit: Behaviour

Source: Behaviour Via: Engadget