iPhone 16 Pro sports pretty thin bezels according to recent rumours

While it’s about the time of the year that we start seeing an overwhelming amount of Samsung foldable leaks, surprisingly, one of the newest leaks is about the iPhone 16.

Per MacRumors, well-known Samsung leaker Ice Universe worked with another leaker that goes by ‘Instant Digital’ to release the dimensions for the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max.

According to the leak, the iPhone 16 Pro will sport a thickness of 8.25mm, then a height of 149.6mm, a width of 71.45mm, a 6.3-inch display, a 1.2mm screen border and weighs 194g. This makes the handset slightly bigger than last year’s model. The 16 Pro will be slightly taller, wider and sport a larger screen but offers a much thinner screen border and is a bit heavier.

According to some netizens' theory that "there is no difference between the two", there is no difference between A and B, there is no difference between B and C, and there is no difference between C and D, so it can be deduced that there is no difference between A and D. pic.twitter.com/3w4ULLsdNJ — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) June 4, 2024

The iPhone 16 Pro Max sports a thickness 8.26mm, height of 163mm, a width of 77.58mm and weighs the 225g. This makes it thicker, heavier, wider and taller than the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The leak also says the iPhone 16 Pro Max sports an even larger 6.9-inch display and an impressive screen border of 1.15mm, which is even thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple is using Border Reduction Structure technology that lets the company launch a device with thinner bezels. We can see this technology at work with the 15 series when you compare it to the 14 series.

Apple isn’t expected to launch the 16 series until later this year, but we’ve already learned much about the handset, such as an emphasis on AI, a better camera setup, new colours, and more.

