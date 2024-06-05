Here are the dates for OnePlus’ upcoming June sales

If you need a new phone or you want to try out the OnePlus Pad, these devices will be on sale for a few separate days in June.

That said, none of these deals are particularly great, but if you really want a OnePlus device, this could be a way to save around $100 or so. You can find all the sales on OnePlus’ website.

From June 14 to June 20, the following phones will be on sale:

OnePlus 12 – $120 off ($949)

OnePlus 12R – $70 off ($599)

OnePlus Open – $400 off ($1,899)

OnePlus N30 – $80 off ($299)

From June 10 to June 23, the following devices will be on sale:

OnePlus Watch 2 – $50 off ($350) OnePlus Buds 3 – $30 off ($109) OnePlus Pad – $100 off ($109) OnePlus Buds Pro 2 – $60 off ($209) Nord Buds 2 – $25 off ($60)

If you want to buy anything from OnePlus, you can find all the sales here.