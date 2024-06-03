fbpx
News

Fido adds $39/40GB 4G plan to match Koodo, Virgin

Fido's newest plan still doesn't come close to Freedom or Public

Jonathan Lamont
Jun 3, 20249:37 AM EDT 5 comments

Last week, Rogers’ flanker brand Fido added a $5/mo discount for 24 months to its 50GB 4G plan. Now, Fido has added a new 30GB 4G plan with a 10GB monthly data bonus that brings it up to 40GB for 24 months.

Fido’s newest plan costs $44/mo but drops to $39/mo if you sign up for autopay. Combined with the 10GB data bonus, that makes the plan $39/40GB for 24 months, somewhat matching plans offered by Telus-owned Koodo and Bell-owned Virgin Plus. Notably, neither of them have a 24-month limit on the 40GB plan.

Fido caps 4G data speeds at 150Mbps. Beyond the data, the plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and international texting sent from Canada, along with some other features like call display, a basic voicemail service, and more.

Like most flanker brand plans lately, Fido’s $39/40GB plan isn’t bad, but certainly isn’t the best deal out there. Public Mobile and Freedom Mobile continue to offer $34/50GB 5G plans with Canada/U.S. usage and there aren’t many options out there with better value.

You can check out Fido’s plans here.

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

News

Microsoft’s Copilot+PC AI Recall feature can run on older hardware

Streaming

New on Amazon Prime Video Canada: June 2024

News

Zotac’s handheld gaming PC is on the way with a rumoured OLED display

News

Google shares new features coming to Android

Comments