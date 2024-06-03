Fido adds $39/40GB 4G plan to match Koodo, Virgin

Last week, Rogers’ flanker brand Fido added a $5/mo discount for 24 months to its 50GB 4G plan. Now, Fido has added a new 30GB 4G plan with a 10GB monthly data bonus that brings it up to 40GB for 24 months.

Fido’s newest plan costs $44/mo but drops to $39/mo if you sign up for autopay. Combined with the 10GB data bonus, that makes the plan $39/40GB for 24 months, somewhat matching plans offered by Telus-owned Koodo and Bell-owned Virgin Plus. Notably, neither of them have a 24-month limit on the 40GB plan.

Fido caps 4G data speeds at 150Mbps. Beyond the data, the plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and international texting sent from Canada, along with some other features like call display, a basic voicemail service, and more.

Like most flanker brand plans lately, Fido’s $39/40GB plan isn’t bad, but certainly isn’t the best deal out there. Public Mobile and Freedom Mobile continue to offer $34/50GB 5G plans with Canada/U.S. usage and there aren’t many options out there with better value.

You can check out Fido’s plans here.