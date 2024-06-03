Big Three offering some customers $40, $45 plans with 100GB+

Telus, Bell and Rogers are all apparently offering some people plans in the range of $40-$45 per month with 100GB or more data.

Some of the offers appear to be win-back deals, while others seem to be sent to existing customers.

Threads on Red Flag Deals have popped up about offers from Telus and Bell. One post from late May details a $45/120GB plan someone got from Telus. Technically, it wasn’t a win-back since the person was with Public Mobile, also owned by Telus, but still a decent offer. Further, the price got knocked down to $35 thanks to some additional credits.

Another RFD thread about Bell also detailed a $45/100GB 5G plan from late April, but the thread was revived in mid-May with posts about a $40/100GB version of the plan. Both the original $45 plan and the new $40 one appear to be special offers sent to existing Bell customers with home services. Notably, the $40/100GB offer isn’t exactly a new deal, with Bell sending it to customers as recently as March.

Finally, Rogers reportedly offered a former customer a $45/100GB win-back plan that included Canada-U.S. usage. The customer told iPhone in Canada that they received the offer via a phone call.

Ultimately, this just goes to show that switching carriers can be beneficial. On one hand, you can potentially switch to a cheaper plan than what you have now. And on the other, you might get a win-back offer with something like a $40/100GB or $45/120GB plan. Unfortunately, there’s also no guarantee you’ll get a win-back offer, but it might be worth a shot anyway.