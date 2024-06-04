Motorola celebrating dads and grads with latest phone sale

Motorola Canada is back with another round of deals on smartphones to celebrate dads and grads. The company is offering up to $400 off select devices.
Check out some of the hot offers below:
- Motorola Razr+ (2023) – $949.99 (save $350)
- Motorola Edge+ (2023) – $799.99 (save $300)
- ThinkPhone by Motorola – $599.99 (save $400)
- Moto G Play (2023) – $199.99 (save $50)
- Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) – $399.99 (save $100)
Find more deals on Motorola’s website.
MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.