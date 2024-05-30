Virgin, Fido offering Pixel 8 for $15/mo financing

The Big Three flanker brands all have the Google Pixel 8 on sale for around $15/mo financing, making it cheaper than the newly launched Pixel 8a.

Since there are a few factors at play here, including the actual cost of the device and the plan, we’ve broken down the offer by provider below. But if you’re looking for the absolute cheapest option, it’s technically Fido, though not by much.

It’s also worth noting that the Pixel 8 is currently on sale from the Google Store for $699 ($250 off), so depending on your current plan, it might be cheaper to hold onto that plan and buy the phone outright.

Virgin Plus

We’ll start with Bell-owned Virgin Plus just because it’s where I first saw the Pixel 8 deal. Virgin offers the phone for $15/mo financing for 24 months, which totals out to $360 paid for the phone. Additionally, Virgin offers two plan options to pick from:

$65/75GB 5G (up to 250Mbps)

$55/60GB 4G (up to 150Mbps)

It’s worth noting the $65/mo plan is “unlimited,” and Virgin throttles speeds to 256Kbps beyond the 75GB data cap. Aside from that, the plans otherwise offer the same features, including unlimited Canada-wide calling, unlimited international texting sent from Canada, and video streaming quality capped at 480p.

This means the lowest cost to get the Pixel 8 at Virgin is $70/mo or about $1,680 over 24 months. Based on my calculation, if you currently have a plan that costs $40 or less, you’re better off buying the Pixel 8 directly from Google while it’s on sale.

Fido

Rogers-owned Fido also has the Pixel 8 available for $15/mo financing, down from the regular $46.17. Again, that totals out to $360 paid for the phone over 24 months. Plans include:

$54/50GB 4G (up to 150Mbps speeds)

$59/60GB 4G (up to 150Mbps speeds)

Notably, both those plans include a $5/mo discount for using automatic payments. Both plans include unlimited Canada-wide calling and international texting sent from Canada.

Since Fido’s cheapest plan is only $1 lower than Virgin’s plan, the calculation is just about the same. You’re looking at $69/mo for 24 months, or $1,656 total. While technically cheaper, you’d still be better off buying the phone outright from Google for $699 if you can get a plan that’s under $39/mo.

Koodo

Finally, Telus flanker Koodo has the Pixel 8 available for $16.29/mo on Tab Plus ($390.96 over 24 months). Koodo only offers one plan for Tab Plus, a $54/50GB 4G option with speeds capped at 100Mbps. It includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting, plus a free perk option, such as an unlimited long-distance pack.

Thanks to the slightly higher cost for the phone, Koodo works out to be the worst option at $70.29/mo and $1,686.96 total after 24 months. If you have a plan that costs less than $41 per month, you’re better off buying the Pixel outright from Google during the sale.

