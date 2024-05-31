Zotac’s handheld gaming PC is on the way with a rumoured OLED display

Looks like the portable gaming PC market has one more competitor. Zotac, a company known for producing video cards, SSDs and more, is working on the new Zotac Zone, a handheld gaming PC with a seven-inch display.

Thanks to @prudis06 for brightening this image up. Looks like @ZOTAC is getting into the handheld game. I wonder if this is just a re-badge. pic.twitter.com/5gkgnPdzPQ — Cary Golomb (@carygolomb) May 29, 2024

Leaked specs from VideoCardz indicate the handheld will feature an eight-core AMD Ryzen 8840U processor with a Radeon 780M integrated graphics card as well as 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a 1080p, 7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The specs include an estimated 1.25 hours of battery life and Hall effect joysticks.

The leaker also indicates that Zotac will have a non-final prototype during its Computex debut, meaning the device isn’t ready yet. However, the leaker says the gaming handheld will be available in Q3.

However, with Asus planning on revealing the ROG Ally X and rumours pointing to Lenovo launching a lite version of its Legion Go alongside the Steamdeck, this is a pretty saturated market, and it’s unclear how Zotac will compete.

Image Credit: Zotac

Source: The Verge, VideoCardz