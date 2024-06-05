Alleged Samsung Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 marketing material surfaces online

Samsung is expected to show off its foldables at its upcoming Unpacked event. We’ve seen a ton of leaks about the devices, including specs and renders, but we’re now seeing alleged official marketing material for the Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6.

A Reddit user (UnironicallyMe37) shared the picture of the devices and claimed they were leaked by Samsung Kazakhstan. The image shows a very rectangular and boxy design for the two foldables. You can also see that the Z Fold 6 has a tighter camera bump this time around, but with a similar camera setup to its predecessor. The Z Flip 6, on the other hand, has coloured rings around each of the lenses, making them look even more pronounced.

Unfortunately, this marketing image doesn’t show the Z Fold 6’s cover display all that well, meaning it’s hard to identify whether it is wider than last year’s model. However, you can clearly see the design is different, as the Z Fold 5 had a more rounded design.

This seems to corroborate a recent leak from Ice Universe, which showed a bit of the Z Fold 6’s Cover Screen versus its predecessor, showing that it was more squared and slightly wider.

Samsung is rumoured to launch the Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Ring at an upcoming Unpacked event sometime in July.

Source: Android Authority