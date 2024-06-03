DoorDash’s Summer of DashPass event offers up to 50% off select orders

DoorDash Canada’s ‘Summer of DashPass’ deal is back this year. The promotion runs from June 3rd to July 28th, offering DashPass subscribers up to 50 percent off of favourite stores and restaurants.

According to details shared in a press release about the promotion, each discount is tied to the number of purchase orders, with more orders unlocking higher discounts. The highest discount will be 50 percent off orders from select merchants. As with any deal, certain restrictions apply, so make sure to read that fine print.

Along with discounts, Summer of DashPass will also offer chances to win one of four prizes:

More Shopping (June 3-16) – Shopping spree with a $10,000 gift card to ” one of Canada’s best-in-class shopping centres.”

More Music (June 17-30) – Pair of tickets to a soon-to-be-revealed event in Toronto.

More Travel (July 1-14) – Vacation for two to Palm Springs (accommodations chosen by winner).

More Relaxation (July 15-28) – $5,000 gift card to a luxury hotel spa in Canada plus a $2,000 gift card for a Canadian airline to get you there.

DashPass subscribers are automatically entered for a chance to win with each qualifying purchase.

Of course, to participate in any of this, you need to be a DashPass subscriber. DashPass costs $9.99/mo or $96/year in Canada and there’s a 30-day free trial available to new users. DashPass offers $0 delivery fee and lower service fees on orders that meet the requirements, as well as 5 percent DoorDash credits back on Pickup orders and more.

You can learn more about Summer of DashPass here.

