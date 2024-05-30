Google’s Pixel 8 Pro is $300 off until June 2

Google is discounting the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro for up to $300 off until June 2nd. This is a good time to buy if you want one of the latest Pixel flagships.

Here are the deals on the Google Store right now:

It’s worth mentioning that Amazon also sells the Pixel 8 Pro for $1,049.99, the Pixel Buds Pro for $179.99, and the Pixel Watch for $219.99.