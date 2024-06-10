Apple TV+ teases Severance season 2 and a bunch of new series

At WWDC 2024, Apple showed off several of its upcoming Originals that will be available on Apple TV+.

Get ready for something different. pic.twitter.com/DoA4GgAJ4g — Apple TV (@AppleTV) June 10, 2024



Apple TV+ will have new shows and movies like Presume Innocent starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Fly Me to the Moon with Channing Tatum, Pachinko, Lady in the Lake, The Instigators with Matt Damon, Bad Monkey, and a new series called Wolf starring Brad Pitt.

The service will also have new seasons of Silo, Severance, Slow Horses, and Shrinking.

