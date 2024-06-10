fbpx
News

Apple TV+ teases Severance season 2 and a bunch of new series

Check out what's coming to Apple TV+

Dean Daley
Jun 10, 20241:24 PM EDT 0 comments

At WWDC 2024, Apple showed off several of its upcoming Originals that will be available on Apple TV+.


Apple TV+ will have new shows and movies like Presume Innocent starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Fly Me to the Moon with Channing Tatum, Pachinko, Lady in the Lake, The Instigators with Matt Damon, Bad Monkey, and a new series called Wolf starring Brad Pitt.

The service will also have new seasons of Silo, Severance, Slow Horses, and Shrinking.

More to come…

Find all of our WWDC 2024 coverage here.

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

News

Apple officially joins the AI race with Apple Intelligence

News

Apple unveils macOS Sequoia with iPhone Mirroring and window tiling

News

iPadOS 18 brings a super smart calculator app to Apple’s tablet

News

Apple reveals iOS 18 with a core focus on customizability

Comments