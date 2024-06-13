Fortnite’s next in-game concert will feature Metallica

Epic Games has revealed that Metallica will headline the next in-game Fortnite concert.

The developer didn’t provide much in the way of details, however, only that the heavy metal band will perform on June 22nd at 2pm, 5pm and 11pm ET and June 23rd at 10am, 2pm and 5pm ET. Metallica follows the likes of Ariana Grande, Eminem and Travis Scott as artists who have had Fortnite concerts.

On top of that, Metallica will be featured in the game’s Rock Band-inspired Fortnite Festival starting June 13th, while the Rocket Racing experience will receive a “Thrash Mountain” track. But the best part of the crossover has to be the minifig versions of the band that are available in Lego Fortnite.

All of this accompanies Fortnite‘s ongoing season, which features a Mad Max-esque post-apocalyptic landscape.

Source: Epic Games