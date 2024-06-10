Apple Vision Pro comes to Canada July 12

Apple detailed what’s new with visionOS, the software powering its Vision Pro headset, at WWDC 2024.

The two biggest announcements include visionOS 2 and that the Vision Pro headset will come to Canada on July 12th.

The company boasted over 2,000 apps made specifically for visionOS alongside over 1.5 million compatible apps from iPhone and iPad.

The company announced visionOS 2 with several updates. Photos on visionOS 2 can turn 2D images into Spatial Photos with depth. There are new control gestures to go home and open Control Center. And later this year, visionOS’s virtual Mac display will get updates such as ultra-wide support that wraps around the user.

Another notable update Apple shared is that Canon will launch a lens enabling the creation of Spatial Video on its cameras, giving people more ways to create Spatial content for vision.

