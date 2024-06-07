Blue Lock The Movie – Episode Nagi – hits theatres in Canada on June 28

If you’re a big fan of soccer and anime, you’ll know about Blue Lock, one of the standout animes from 2023. This soccer anime with a quirky cast of characters has a new film coming to North American theatres on June 28th.

Blue Lock The Movie—Episode Nagi will be available in theatres in Japanese with English subtitles and English dubbed.

If you happen to be in France, you can catch the film early at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on June 10th.

Here’s a bit about the film:

“That’s a hassle.” That was second-year high schooler Nagi Seishiro’s favorite phrase as he lived his dull life. Until Mikage Reo, a classmate who dreamed of winning the World Cup, discovered Nagi’s hidden skill, inspiring him to play soccer and share his outstanding talent. One day, he receives an invitation to the mysterious BLUE LOCK Project. What awaits him there is an encounter with the finest strikers assembled from across the country. Nagi’s dream of becoming the best, alongside Reo, will take this prodigy to a world he’s never known.

A prodigy can only be shaped when someone discovers him….now, striker Nagi Seishiro’s incredible talent and persona will set the soccer world ablaze.”

If you want to learn more about the soccer anime, Blue Lock season 1 is available on Crunchyroll.