fbpx
News

Are you excited for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6?

Let us know in the comments below

Dean Daley
Jun 16, 202411:03 AM EDT 0 comments

This past week, we saw several leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 that revealed specs and even a dummy phone. The handset is still rumoured to launch sometime in the coming months, but now that we know what it has to offer, I want to know if you’re interested in Samsung’s next foldable.

The Z Fold 6 is rumoured to sport the following leaks:

  • Inner Display with 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz refresh rate, 2160 x 1856-pixel resolution
  • Outer Display with 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz refresh rate, 2376 x 968-pixel resolution
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 up to 3.39GHz, 12GB of RAM, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB of storage
  • 50-megapixel, f/1.8 aperture with OIS primary shooter –
  • 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.2 120-degree field of view,
  • 10-megapixel f/2.4 OIS 3x optical, up to 30x digital zoom
  • Under-display Camera – 4-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture
  • Cover display Camera – 10-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture
  • Supports up to 8K video recording 30fps, 4K slow-motion videos 120fps, and 1080p slow-motion at 240fps
  • USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4400mAh battery
  • Folded it measures – 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm – unfolded measure 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm – weighs 239g
  • Z Fold 6 comes in Navy, Silver Shadow and Pink
  • Z Fold 6 (256GB): $1899.99 USD ($2611 CAD)
  • Z Fold 6 (512GB): $2019.99 USD ($2776 CAD)
  • Z Fold 6 (1TB): $2259.99 USD  ($3106 CAD)

And here are dummy photos of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 showcasing a boxier design and a Cover Screen with a wider aspect ratio.

Now let us know your thoughts on the upcoming foldable flagship in the comments below.

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

News

YouTube tests inject ads right into video, making them unskippable

News

Leaker confirms Samsung foldable Unpacked event on July 10

News

Apple accused of underpaying female employees in new lawsuit

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 dummy phone images show up online

Comments