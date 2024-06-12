You might need to join a waitlist to try out Apple Intelligence

According to MacRumors, Apple Intelligence will be available in beta later this year, but you’ll have to join a waitlist before trying out the new AI features.

In the iOS 18 code, MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris found a line that says “Join the Graymatter Waiting List” and “Joined Waitlist.” ‘Graymatter’ is the codename for Apple Intelligence.

The code even says the following:

“While Graymatter is in limited preview, you may experience unusually slow responses when not in a supported region.”

While it’s likely the waitlist will be for the public beta, it’s also possible that Apple will implement a waitlist for the full launch of its new AI. This would make sense, given other AI services have had demand issues. Even though the only iOS device that can access Apple Intelligence is the iPhone 15 Pro, the entire 16 series will likely get AI. Additionally, all M1 MacBooks and iPads also have access to Apple Intelligence, so many people will want to try out the AI.

Source: MacRumors