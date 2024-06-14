Freedom offering some customers 40GB of U.S. bonus data, calling and texting

Quebecor-owned Freedom Mobile is messaging some customers with a special gift of 40GB of bonus U.S. monthly data plus call and text access while roaming stateside.

According to a thread on the Freedom Mobile subreddit, several customers received texts from Freedom with the offer. The data and U.S. roaming capabilities come at no additional cost and don’t require any action from customers, per details outlined in the text message. However, some customers may need to check their Freedom My Account page to make sure U.S. roaming and international calling features are enabled.

Further, the text says that the bonus data and roaming will stick around “for as long as you keep your current plan.”

Notably, some Freedom customers in the Reddit comments said they tried contacting Freedom to get the offer and were told it was only available to people who received the text, but they were still able to get a $5/mo credit for four months. Ultimately, your mileage may vary with this one and, if you don’t get the text, you might just be out of luck.

Source: Reddit