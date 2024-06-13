iPhone can show the time even when the battery is dead with iOS 18

Apple unveiled iOS 18 during its WWDC 2024 keynote and while the company focused on headline features like AI (Apple Intelligence? Artificial intelligence? Both?), there were plenty of smaller features that snuck by under the radar or were only discovered once people got their hands on the developer beta.

One such feature was a slightly improved low-battery screen that now shows the time alongside whether the iPhone is ‘findable.’

The new feature was spotted by Reddit user ‘ant_t99,’ who shared a picture of it on the social media platform. The main new thing is the time in the top left corner, where it normally appears when the iPhone is turned on.

The ‘iPhone is findable’ text isn’t new, though this is the first time I’ve seen it. It’s nice to see the iPhone communicating when it can be found through Apple’s Find My network, even when the battery is low.

Speak of which, if the battery is low, you might be wondering how the screen can still display the time and how the iPhone can be findable. The answer is that the battery is too low to power the full smartphone experience, but there’s still enough power there for other features, like displaying the time. Fully discharging a phone battery can damage it, so most phones will shut down well before that point, which means there’s usually a bit of juice left.

Anyway, it’s a handy little feature, especially for people who don’t wear a watch and simply rely on their iPhone to tell the time. With this change, if your iPhone dies, you’ll still be able to check the time.

While we poked fun at Apple for stealing some Android features in iOS 18, this is something I’d love to see Google copy with a future version of Android.

Source: Reddit Via: Android Authority