fbpx
News

Virgin Plus walks back $5/mo price hike on 4G plans

Virgin's 4G plans are back to what they cost before, though they're still not a great deal

Jonathan Lamont
Jun 11, 202410:07 AM EDT 0 comments

Bell’s Virgin Plus has rolled back price increases that hit several of its 4G plans last week.

MobileSyrup reported on Friday that Virgin increased the cost of most of its 4G plans by about $5/mo. However, a recent change to the provider’s website has returned the plans to their previous prices, or even reduced them slightly.

  • $49/60GB (previously $54)
  • $44/50GB (previously $49)
  • $39/40GB (previously $44)
  • $34/20GB (previously $39)

It’s worth highlighting that the $49/60GB plan cost $50 before Friday. Likewise, the $34/20GB plan previously cost $39 and required a $5/mo credit to get the $34 price. That is no longer the case. Through all of this, Virgin’s $65/75GB 5G plan hasn’t changed.

All of Virgin’s 4G plans include a data speed cap of 150Mbps, a cap on streaming video quality of 480p and unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited international texting (sent from Canada).

While the change is a step in the right direction, it’s worth noting that Virgin’s plans remain pricier than other options. For example, Freedom and Public both still offer $34/50GB plans with 5G data and Canada/U.S. usage, making them better value options than Virign’s 4G plans.

You can check out Virgin’s plans here.

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

News

SaskTel’s 5G now reaches 85 percent of residents in the province

News

You can shake your head to dismiss AirPods notifications

News

Pixel Watch 3 renders surface with similar design to predecessor

News

Anker recalls 321 Power Bank (PowerCore 5K, Black) Model: A1112

Comments