Virgin Plus walks back $5/mo price hike on 4G plans

Bell’s Virgin Plus has rolled back price increases that hit several of its 4G plans last week.

MobileSyrup reported on Friday that Virgin increased the cost of most of its 4G plans by about $5/mo. However, a recent change to the provider’s website has returned the plans to their previous prices, or even reduced them slightly.

$49/60GB (previously $54)

$44/50GB (previously $49)

$39/40GB (previously $44)

$34/20GB (previously $39)

It’s worth highlighting that the $49/60GB plan cost $50 before Friday. Likewise, the $34/20GB plan previously cost $39 and required a $5/mo credit to get the $34 price. That is no longer the case. Through all of this, Virgin’s $65/75GB 5G plan hasn’t changed.

All of Virgin’s 4G plans include a data speed cap of 150Mbps, a cap on streaming video quality of 480p and unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited international texting (sent from Canada).

While the change is a step in the right direction, it’s worth noting that Virgin’s plans remain pricier than other options. For example, Freedom and Public both still offer $34/50GB plans with 5G data and Canada/U.S. usage, making them better value options than Virign’s 4G plans.

You can check out Virgin’s plans here.