Streaming in Canada on Apple TV+, Crave, Netflix and Prime Video [June 10-16]

Apple TV+

Presumed Innocent [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: June 12th, 2024 (first two episodes, new episodes on Wednesdays)

Genre: Legal thriller

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

A prosecutor is charged with the murder of his colleague, leading him to fight to clear his name and keep his family together.

Based on Scott Turrow’s 1987 novel of the same name, Presumed Innocent was created by David E. Kelley (Boston Legal) and stars Jake Gyllenhaal (Brokeback Mountain), Ruth Negga (Preacher), Bill Camp (The Night Of), Elizabeth Marvel (House of Cards) and Peter Sarsgaard (Shattered Glass).

Crave

House of the Dragon (Season 2)

Crave premiere date: June 16th, 2024 at 9pm ET (first episode, new episode every Sunday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Fantasy drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war as the Green and Black Councils fight for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively.

Based on George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novel series, House of the Dragon was created by Ryan Condol (Colony) and Martin and stars Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers), Eve Best (Nurse Jackie), Olivia Cooke (Bates Motel), Rhys Ifans (Elementary) and Steve Toussaint (The Knock).

Netflix

Bridgerton (Season 3 — Part 2) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: June 13th, 2024

Genre: Historical romance

Runtime: Four episodes (around one hour each)

Penelope pursues new love in London.

Based on Julia Quinn’s book series of the same name, Bridgerton was created by Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy) and features an ensemble cast that includes Nicola Coughlin (Derry Girls), Adjoa Andoh (Casualty), Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers), Simone Ashley (Sex Education) and Julie Andrews (Mary Poppins) as the narrator.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Season 5) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: June 12th, 2024

Genre: Talk show

Runtime: Two episodes (around one hour each)

Former late-night host David Letterman interviews a new group of famous people, including singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus and NBA icon Charles Barkley.

Prime Video

The Boys (Season 4) [Amazon Original]

Prime Video Canada premiere date: June 13th, 2024 (first three episodes, new episode every Thursday)

Genre: Superhero drama, satire

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Homelander stokes further political division as he pushes Neuman towards the Oval Office, while Butcher, now with only months to live, must reunite with the team to strike back.

The Boys is based on Garth Ennis and Darick Roberton’s comic series of the same name and was created by Eric Kripke (Supernatural). Season 4 of the Toronto-shot series features an ensemble cast that includes returning stars Karl Urban (Butcher), Antony Starr (Homelander), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Erin Moriarty (Annie), Tomer Capone (Frenchie), Laz Alonso (M.M.) and Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko) and Claudia Doumit (Neuman), as well as newcomers Valorie Curry (Detroit: Become Human), Susan Heyward (Orange is the New Black) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Supernatural).

It’s also worth noting that Asa Germann and Vancouver’s Maddie Phillips will also reprise their respective roles of Sam and Kate from The Boys spin-off Gen V, which ties into Season 4. Additionally, the fourth season of The Boys will lead into the second season of Gen V, which is currently in production in the Greater Toronto Area.

