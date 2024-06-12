fbpx
The Rebel Moon saga Director’s Cuts hit Netflix August 2

Dean Daley
Jun 12, 20247:09 AM EDT 0 comments
Zack Snyder and Netflix’s The Rebel Moon saga are getting two Director’s Cuts, which will be available on August 2nd.

Variety says the Director’s Cut version will be sexier and bloodier than the originals. It’s unclear what else will be different about these versions, but they will include at least an extra hour of content.

The new versions even get new names, as the first film, A Child of Fire, gets renamed to Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and the second, Scargiver, gets redubbed to Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness.

Unfortunately, Netflix hasn’t released much else about the Director’s Cuts, but if you want to catch either of the original films, both are on Netflix right now.

Image credit: Netflix

