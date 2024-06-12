Fido sending some former customers $29/50GB win-back deal

Rogers flanker brand Fido seems hungry for business. The wireless provider has emailed some former customers (including myself) a special $29/50GB offer.

While not as good as the $30/90GB and higher plans Fido offered some existing customers this week, $29/50GB ain’t bad. Per an email I received from Fido, the plan is only that price for 24 months with a $20/mo bill credit. In other words, it looks like the special offer is just Fido’s current $49/50GB plan with a special bill credit.

The 50GB of data is capped at 4G speeds (up to 150Mbps), and the deal requires customers to bring their own phones. The fine print about the deal notes that the $20 bill credit and the $60 activation fee will be credited to the customer’s third bill.

Additionally, the deal is only available until July 4th. To claim the offer, customers need to use a promo code included in the email and register and activate with the phone number they previously used with Fido.

If you’ve been with Fido before, you should check your email for winback offers — there might be a halfway decent deal available.