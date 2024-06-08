Gear up for summer with Best Buy’s Outdoor sale

Our screens might not fare so well in the sun, but there’s plenty of gear that makes the outdoors more enjoyable—and a wide swath of it is on sale right now at Best Buy Canada.

Check out some of the best deals from Best Buy’s Outdoor Sale below, or shop the full sale on Best Buy’s site.

Segway Ninebot KickScooter E2 Teen Electric Scooter for $399.99 (save $100)

Oru Kayak Lake 9 ft. Foldable Kayak with Paddle for $699.99 (save $140)

JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $129.99 (save $40)

SWFT Edge Electric City Bike for $999.99 (save $200)

Ooni Koda 16″ Propane Pizza Oven for $629.99 (save $170)

Costway 7 PCS Patio Rattan Dining Set for $849.99 (save $828)

Segway Ninebot D38U Adult Electric Scooter for $549.99 (save $150)

Polk Audio Atrium 4 80-Watt All-Weather Outdoor Speaker for $239.99 (save $60)

AOSTIRMOTOR QUEEN 26″ 1000W Fat Tire Electric Bike for $1,618 (save $981)

Garmin Approach R10 Portable Golf Launch Monitor for $699.99 (save $80)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.