House of the Dragon renewed for Season 3 ahead of Season 2

Season 2 of the series airs on Sunday, June 16th

Dean Daley
Jun 13, 20247:02 PM EDT 0 comments
House of the Dragon Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith

HBO’s House of the Dragon was renewed for a third season even before the launch of season 2.

Season 2 of the series airs on Sunday, June 16th on Crave in Canada.

House of the Dragon is a Game of Thrones spinoff series co-created by Ryan Condal and George R.R. Martin.

House of the Dragon is based on the Game of Thrones book Fire & Blood, which follows the life of the Targaryens 200 years before the events of the main series.

