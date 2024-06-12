Koodo offering some existing customers $30/60GB, $35/65GB and $40/70GB plans

Telus-owned Koodo offered some existing customers exclusive $30/60GB, $35/65GB and $40/70GB plans.

According to posts on the r/Koodo subreddit over the last few days, some lucky Koodo customers received some special deals. The plans are showing up from some in Koodo’s Self Serve portal, though not everyone is seeing the offers. For example, one Redditor shared the $30 and $35 plans, but the other was offered the $35 and $40 plans instead.

All the plans include 4G data (Koodo caps 4G speeds at 100Mbps) along with unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting plus a free perk option. The screenshots show the plans are only available for a limited time.

It’s not entirely clear what metrics, if any, Koodo used to determine who qualifies for the special offers. Some commenters suggest plan price is a factor, with people who have plans over $40 not seeing any of these offers (I have a $45/mo Koodo plan and none of the offers showed up for me).

Ultimately, it seems like your mileage may vary with this one. But if you are a Koodo customer, check your Self Serve portal on the Koodo website to see if you have any special offers.

Source: Reddit, (2)