Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 rumoured to get a big price hike

The Z Flip 6 could cost nearly $300 more than the Flip 5

Dean Daley
Jun 12, 20244:37 PM EDT 0 comments

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6, a new Galaxy Watch and the Galaxy Ring next month. A new rumour about the handset reveals U.S. pricing, colour and storage variants, and more.

A new leak from OnLeaks and SmartPrix reveals that the Z Flip 6 will come in 256GB and 512GB variants, costing $1,099.99 USD (roughly $1,510 CAD) and $1,219.99 (roughly $1,674 CAD), respectively. This would make the handset more expensive than its predecessor. The Z Flip 5 started at $1,299 in Canada, making the new handset nearly $300 more expensive.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will also be available in four colourways: Mint, Silver Shadow, Yellow, and Blue. It will weigh 187g and sport a 6.7-inch display. Further, the device will also get a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a bigger battery than its predecessor.

While OnLeaks has a pretty good track record, it’s best to wait until the official release before making firm judgements. However, this price hike is quite high and might deter Canadians from getting this folding device.

Source: OnLeaks/SmartPrix

