Xbox patent outlines gamepad with Wii U-like built-in touchscreen

A recently filed Xbox patent outlines a gamepad that allows players to save custom loadouts that can then be accessed via a touchscreen built into the controller.

According to the patent, the display can also track the player’s in-game performance and be used to access various social media features (likely posting clips of gameplay and other photos). Other potential features include audio settings, charge level and more. The patent also mentions that the hypothetical gamepad — which could be called the “Stealth Controller” — is compatible with smartphones through a mobile app.

In a sense, the gamepad sort of seems like a pared-down version of the Wii U’s GamePad or, if you’re old like me, the Dreamcast’s Visual Memory Card (VMU), only its display is designed to show very specific information. It’s worth noting that Game Rant strangely doesn’t link back to the patent link in its coverage and I wasn’t able to find it myself. However, the image looks legitimate and likely exists in a patent database somewhere.

Earlier this week, Microsoft revealed ‘Red’ and ‘Blue’ Elite Series 2 gamepad Core colours, and a few months ago, the tech giant released a custom version of the Elite Series 2 controller.

As is the case with all patents, it’s important to point out that it’s unclear if this gamepad will actually be released. That said, the Elite Series 2 was released back in 2019, so a new version of Microsoft’s high-end gamepad could be in the works — especially considering the build issues the Series 2 has experienced (though the custom version of the gamepad seems to solve most of them).

Via: Game Rant