Bell raising device connection service fee from $40 to $45

A Bell mobility brochure that found its way into MobileSyrup’s hands says that the carrier is going to raise its device activation fee by $5 starting on April 1st, 2020.
The carriers regularly boost their activation fees, but it’s never a welcome change for consumers. That said, these fees are often waived when you buy a new phone online.
The last time Bell’s activation fee went up was July 3rd, 2019, when it raised from $35 to $40. Virgin Mobile also raised its connection fee when Bell did last time, so even though we don’t know if Virgin is raising its fee, it likely will.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Bell for clarification.
Generally, when one carrier raises its activation fee, the other two follow suit. Rogers raised its fee to $40 only a few days ago, and Telus raised its price on February 10th.
