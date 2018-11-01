News
Amazon Canada begins Black Friday deals

Nov 1, 2018

9:38 AM EDT

Black Friday — one of the biggest shopping days of the year — is on Friday, November 23rd. However, Amazon being Amazon has started the discounts early and gone live with its Black Friday Deals Store in Canada.

Surely the savings will continue until the big day, and then through the weekend until Cyber Monday. Amazon Canada says that it wants “to help take the stress out of holiday shopping” and reduce your time in “long, chaotic lines and busy parking lots.”

The massive online retailer has already discounted several items but has also teased that it will be offering solid savings on premium TVs from Samsung, LEGO, Nerf, Barbie, and Star Wars merch. Here’s a list of what’s currently available for Black Friday sales:

Source: Amazon Canada

