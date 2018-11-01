Amazon Canada begins Black Friday deals

Black Friday — one of the biggest shopping days of the year — is on Friday, November 23rd. However, Amazon being Amazon has started the discounts early and gone live with its Black Friday Deals Store in Canada.
Surely the savings will continue until the big day, and then through the weekend until Cyber Monday. Amazon Canada says that it wants “to help take the stress out of holiday shopping” and reduce your time in “long, chaotic lines and busy parking lots.”
The massive online retailer has already discounted several items but has also teased that it will be offering solid savings on premium TVs from Samsung, LEGO, Nerf, Barbie, and Star Wars merch. Here’s a list of what’s currently available for Black Friday sales:
- Save on select products from iRobot Roomba
- Save $60 on the Kindle Oasis
- Save on select Delonghi espresso and cappuccino machines
- Save on select Black + Decker corded outdoor power tools
- Save on select Sony headphones
- Save 30% on select Samsung wearables
- Save on select TP-Link light switches and dimmers
- Save 15% or more on select Garmin products
- Save 15% or more on select Skip Hop products
- Save up to 48% on select Kraft snacks and coffee
- Save up to 25% on select beer and wine making kits
- Save 30% on select K’NEX toys
- Save 25% on select Fisher-Price toys
- Save 25% on select Power Wheels products
- Save on select Ravensburger games and puzzles
- Save 15% on select ice fishing equipment
- Save on select air purifiers and oil diffusers
- Save up to 38% on select AUKEY products
- Save on complete DVD series like The League, Bones, and Two and a Half Men
Source: Amazon Canada
