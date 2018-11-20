Here are Koodo’s 2018 early Black Friday deals

Vancouver-based Telus mid-tier flanker band Koodo has a number of plans and smartphones available for its early ‘Bright’ Friday sale.
The promotion offers up to a $150 bonus gift depending on the selected phone. This is available for new activations only. Online, it’s unclear what the bonus gift is and MobileSyrup has reached out to Koodo for more information.
In-store, however, Koodo will give subscribers a mixture of gift cards and discounted accessories, according to several Koodo representatives. The in-store gift is only available while supplies last.
This bonus deal is available on a variety of handsets, including the LG G7 One, the Huawei P20 and the Samsung Galaxy S8.
A number of smartphones are also on sale.
The Google Pixel 3, the Pixel 3 XL, the LG G7 ThinQ, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ and the iPhone XR are all now $0 on the company’s Extra Extra Large plan.
Koodo also has a number of tab plans on sale, depending on the tab you want.
BYOB, Tab Small, Tab Medium
- $45 for 2GB, 500 minutes and unlimited messaging
- $50 for 2GB, unlimited minutes and unlimited messaging
- $50 for 4GB, 500 minutes and unlimited messaging
- $55 for 4GB, unlimited minutes and unlimited messaging
- $60 for 6GB, 500 minutes and unlimited messaging
- $65 for 6GB, unlimited minutes and unlimited messaging
- $70 for 8GB, 500 minutes and unlimited messaging
- $75 for 8GB, unlimited minutes and unlimited messaging
- $85 for 10GB, 500 minutes and unlimited messaging
- $90 for 10GB, unlimited minutes and unlimited messaging
- $115 for 12GB, 500 minutes and unlimited messaging
- $120 for 12GB, unlimited minutes and unlimited messaging
Tab Large, Tab Extra Large, Tab Extra Extra Large
- $75 for 4GB, 500 minutes and unlimited messaging
- $80 for 4GB, unlimited minutes and unlimited messaging
- $85 for 6GB, 500 minutes and unlimited messaging
- $90 for 6GB, unlimited minutes and unlimited messaging
- $95 for 8GB, 500 minutes and unlimited messaging
- $100 for 8GB, unlimited minutes and unlimited messaging
- $110 for 10GB, 500 minutes and unlimited messaging
Source: Koodo
