Quebec-based regional carrier Vidéotron has unveiled its ‘Zen Friday’ 2018 Black Friday deals, revealing a collection of smartphone and wireless plan discounts.
Subscribers can capitalize on a number of iPhone devices — including the iPhone XS and the iPhone XR — for $0, so long as they trade in a device worth at least $260.
The full list of iPhone discounts is below:
- iPhone XS for $0 down
- iPhone XR for $0 down
- iPhone X for $0 down
- iPhone 8 for $0 down
- iPhone 7 for $0 down
- iPhone 6S for $0 down
The carrier is also offering 5GB of bonus data alongside purchases of a two-year plan alongside a new device starting from $0:
- 4GB Premium plan with 5GB bonus data for $68.95-per-month
- 5GB Premium plan with 5GB bonus data for $78.95-per-month
- 6GB Premium plan with 5GB bonus data for $88.95-per-month
- 7GB Premium+ plan with 5GB bonus data for $97.95-per-month
- 8GB Premium+ plan with 5GB bonus data for $108.95-per-month
Source: Vidéotron
Comments