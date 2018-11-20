News
PREVIOUS|

Here are Vidéotron’s 2018 Black Friday wireless deals

The carrier is offering discounts on iPhones and wireless plans

Nov 20, 2018

5:14 PM EST

0 comments

Quebec-based regional carrier Vidéotron has unveiled its ‘Zen Friday’ 2018 Black Friday deals, revealing a collection of smartphone and wireless plan discounts.

Subscribers can capitalize on a number of iPhone devices — including the iPhone XS and the iPhone XR — for $0, so long as they trade in a device worth at least $260.

The full list of iPhone discounts is below:

  • iPhone XS for $0 down
  • iPhone XR for $0 down
  • iPhone X for $0 down
  • iPhone 8 for $0 down
  • iPhone 7 for $0 down
  • iPhone 6S for $0 down

The carrier is also offering 5GB of bonus data alongside purchases of a two-year plan alongside a new device starting from $0:

  • 4GB Premium plan with 5GB bonus data for $68.95-per-month
  • 5GB Premium plan with 5GB bonus data for $78.95-per-month
  • 6GB Premium plan with 5GB bonus data for $88.95-per-month
  • 7GB Premium+ plan with 5GB bonus data for $97.95-per-month
  • 8GB Premium+ plan with 5GB bonus data for $108.95-per-month

Source: Vidéotron

Related Articles

News

Nov 20, 2018

10:39 AM EST

Here are Rogers’ and Fido’s Black Friday 2018 deals

News

Nov 19, 2018

4:35 PM EST

RAW 2.0 comes to iOS, macOS, with new enhancements

News

Nov 20, 2018

5:22 PM EST

Fido offering $56/10GB, $49/10GB promo in Quebec

Business

Nov 9, 2018

10:48 AM EST

Rogers, Bell, Videotron, SaskTel among Canada’s 2019 top 100 employers

Comments