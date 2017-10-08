Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Google is offering the Home Mini as a bonus with purchase of the Pixel 2 [Read here]
- Sonos One Hands-on: Hearing voices [Read here]
- Google reportedly nearing deal with City of Toronto for waterfront development [Read here]
- Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL Canadian pricing and availability [Read here]
- Google Pixelbook Hands-on: Déjà vu [Read here]
- This might be TCL’s next BlackBerry device, the ‘Motion’ [Read here]
- Telus awarded $176 million federal government contract [Read here]
- Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL Hands-on: Evolving Android [Read here]
- How to watch the NHL in Canada [Read here]
- Telus to increase SIM card price from $15 to $20 on October 17 [Read here]
- New Daydream View Hands-on: Incremental upgrades [Read here]
- Microsoft announces Samsung Windows Mixed Reality headset [Read here]
- LG Q6 is now available in Canada [Read here]
- SNES Classic Review: Emulation blast from the past [Read here]
- The Alberta government wants to install smart thermostats and advanced power bars in your home [Read here]
- Square launches contactless payment and chip reader in Canada [Read here]
- Bell’s Roam Better and Virgin’s Roam Sweet Roam gain 24 countries, including Cuba [Read here]
- BlackBerry to move U.S. stock listing to New York Stock Exchange [Read here]
- Equifax breach affected 8,000 Canadians, cybersecurity report concludes [Read here]
- Facebook’s Messenger Lite app is officially available in Canada [Read here]
- Sony’s Xperia XZ1 will be available through Bell and Freedom [Read here]
- Heritage Minister says Netflix’s Canadian studio will pay corporate taxes [Read here]
- Telus Drive+ connected car device is available now [Read here]
- Here are horror-themed films and shows you can stream this October [Read here]
- Fitbit Ionic now available in Canada [Read here]
