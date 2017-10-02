Sony’s Xperia XZ1 will be available through Bell and Freedom Mobile

Hot off the heels of last month’s Xperia XZ Premium announcement, Sony’s now got some great news for those looking to snag the company’s Xperia XZ1 device.
Bell and Freedom will start selling the Sony Xperia XZ1 on October 26th, 2017. The two carriers will share individual pricing information closer to the phone’s release date.
It’s important to mention that the XZ1 is band 66-compatible. Since it’s being sold directly through Freedom, the phone will be optimized for the carrier’s LTE network.
There’s no new information on when Canada will receive Sony’s smaller counterpart to the XZ1 — the XZ1 Compact.
The XZ1 features a 5.2-inch Full HD screen, 64GB of on-board storage, 4GB of RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, a 2,700mAh battery, as well as Android 8.0 Oreo, and a 19-megapixel ‘Motion Eye’ rear-facing camera.
To read the full hands-on for both the XZ1 and XZ1 Compact, click here.
