Bell and its sub-band Virgin Mobile have added 24 countries to the brands’ respective roaming programs, Roam Better and Roam Sweet Roam, most notably Cuba.
RoamBetter and Roam Sweet Roam allow customers to use unlimited talk and text along with 100MB of data per day while roaming in over 135 international destinations, capped at $200 CAD per billing cycle.
This is comes in above the rest of the Big Three, with Telus’s Easy Roam program allowing customers to use their own plan while roaming for $10 per day, capped at $150. Rogers’s Roam Like Home program, meanwhile, offers the use of the customer’s domestic plan when roaming internationally for $10 per day, capped at $100.
Telus added Cuba to its EasyRoam package in early September, while the country remains excluded from Rogers and its sub-brand Fido’s roaming programs after the company dropped it in July 2016, citing the inability of the Cuban operator’s wireless infrastructure to handle Rogers’s traffic.
Rogers users must instead choose travel packs or pay-per-use rates if they plan on vacationing in Cuba, which generally amount to less value per dollar.
It should be noted, however, that the quality of service in Cuba is a couple of generations behind the LTE and LTE-A speeds Canadians have come to expect. Generally, Cuban networks deliver 2G or 3G speeds.
In addition to Cuba, the new countries added to Roam Better and Roam Sweet Roam comprise: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Cuba, Egypt, Faroe Islands, Georgia, Gibraltar, Greenland, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Mongolia, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan.
Comments