Telus’s Drive+ connected car device is available now

Telus’s Drive+ internet of things (IoT) connected car system is officially live.
The Drive+ device — built by ZTE — costs $200 CAD outright or is $0 down on a two-year contract, while the Drive+ plan costs $15 per month. Additionally, the plan is only available to Telus customers and must be added to an existing Telus account.
The device works with most car models manufactured after 1996 and is plugged into a vehicle’s Onboard Diagnostic (ODB-II) port.
Once connected, the device transmits vehicle diagnostic information and also provides location data and safety notifications through the iOS and Android app.
The Drive+ device is also capable of generating a Wi-Fi hotspot that connects up-to five electronic devices.
