News
PREVIOUS|

Telus’s Drive+ connected car device is available now

Oct 2, 2017

11:09 AM EDT

2 comments

Telus

Telus’s Drive+ internet of things (IoT) connected car system is officially live.

The Drive+ device — built by ZTE — costs $200 CAD outright or is $0 down on a two-year contract, while the Drive+ plan costs $15 per month. Additionally, the plan is only available to Telus customers and must be added to an existing Telus account.

telus drive

The device works with most car models manufactured after 1996 and is plugged into a vehicle’s Onboard Diagnostic (ODB-II) port.

Once connected, the device transmits vehicle diagnostic information and also provides location data and safety notifications through the iOS and Android app.

The Drive+ device is also capable of generating a Wi-Fi hotspot that connects up-to five electronic devices.

Related Articles

News

Sep 12, 2016

5:42 PM EDT

Telus teams up with Co-op Cabs to provide free Wi-Fi to commuters

News

Jun 8, 2017

10:23 AM EDT

Hyundai and Kia to use Bell’s network for future connected cars, service will be free for the f...

News

Jul 28, 2016

9:38 PM EDT

The Internet of Things is about to disrupt the digital economy, report says

News

Mar 13, 2014

3:33 PM EDT

Google lowers Drive pricing to ridiculous levels, undercuts Dropbox and Microsoft

Comments

  • jpd514

    I just want that…

    • Bill___A

      Go and get one then!